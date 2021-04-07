/
Next and the great e-commerce ‘shove’

Online scale and diversification meant the retailer remained profitable in the face of store closures
April 7, 2021
By Harriet Clarfelt
  • The FTSE 100 retailer’s earnings dropped by almost a half last year, but online sales boomed
  • Next’s results were delivered against a rapidly-changing retail backdrop, with questions about how far online shopping will sustain as lockdown eases

As Easter weekend drew to a close, Boris Johnson brought hope of an economic resurrection to the people of England. Addressing a Downing Street briefing, the prime minister confirmed that the country would move onto ‘step two’ of its path out of lockdown – gradually reopening sectors which have suffered acutely over the past year.

