/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Shares I Love: Next

Next's logistics, data and technology set it apart from its competitors
Shares I Love: Next
April 15, 2021
  • Next stands apart from its competitors in terms of its leading logistics, data and technology
  • It continues to generate cash and has been one of the few high-street retailers to maintain its rent obligations

Callum Abbot, co-manager of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust (JCH), explains why he continues to be optimistic about retailer Next (NXT).

“The retail sector has always been competitive and the swift transition to online shopping in recent years has made it even more so. The pandemic has intensified and accelerated this pressure on retailers.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data