Shares I Love: Next

Next stands apart from its competitors in terms of its leading logistics, data and technology

It continues to generate cash and has been one of the few high-street retailers to maintain its rent obligations

Callum Abbot, co-manager of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust (JCH), explains why he continues to be optimistic about retailer Next (NXT).

“The retail sector has always been competitive and the swift transition to online shopping in recent years has made it even more so. The pandemic has intensified and accelerated this pressure on retailers.