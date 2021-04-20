Tesla deaths go against clean, green image

Forecast EV demand is already driving demand for battery materials, with lithium and cobalt in a second boom phase since 2014 and copper riding high on both Covid-19 recovery demand and electrification hopes in the medium and long term.

But a future of semi-automated Teslas replacing smoke-billowing clunkers does not scream paradise to me.

Everyone who rides regularly in London has a mental list of which drivers are most likely to kill them. For me, top of the list for a long time was anyone driving for a taxi app, usually in a Toyota Prius.