Non-executive director Randall Weisenburger has almost halved his holding

The group’s London-listed shares are up a fifth so far this year

Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) has been hammered over the past year as the pandemic has left its ships sitting idle. The group swung to an $8.9bn (£6.4bn) operating loss in 2020, and also reported a $1.5bn operating loss in the three months to 28 February 2021.