Rumours swirl ahead of Sainsbury's full-year figures

The grocer's March year-end figures are due out on 28 April

Speculation has re-emerged over a possible M&A approach

Buy the rumour; sell the fact. Earlier this year, hedge funds increased their exposure to J Sainsbury (SBRY) as speculation mounted that it would be the next high-street grocer subject to an M&A approach, following on from the Issa brothers’ successful tilt at Asda.

The rumour mill was hard at it again last week, when news emerged that VESA Equity Investment, a vehicle controlled by Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky, had raised its stake in the supermarket to 9.99 per cent.