UP Global Sourcing saw a 12 per cent sales jump in its first half

Investors will get a 1.69p interim payout after the strong six months

IC TIP: Hold at 165p

It’s a good time to be in the budget appliance and kitchen gadget game. UP Global Sourcing (UPGS) saw its profits climb in the six months to 31 January. The seller saw a surge in sales in the during the interim period, driving profits up even as lower-margin online sales took up a greater overall share.