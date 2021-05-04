Eleco plus 131 per cent – more to come?

Following a recent revision, the ONS reports that activity in the UK construction industry shrank by 14 per cent through 2020, the largest contraction since annual records began in 1997.

Predictably, the problem was laid bare in the second quarter of 2020, evidenced by a 46 per cent fall in construction starts. And it’s sobering to think that the magnitude of the decline was not as great as initially feared.

But even without the impact of the pandemic, the industry was facing a certain amount of disruption because of changes brought about by Brexit, not least of which a likely shortfall in the available pool of construction workers, and there are also ongoing issues linked to logistics and increased red tape.