Unilever to buy back up to €3bn-worth of shares

Following “a good start to the year”, Unilever (ULVR) has announced plans to repurchase up to €3bn (£2.6bn)-worth of shares in 2021. The consumer goods giant will start buying back shares this month, and will complete the programme in one or more tranches by the end of the year.