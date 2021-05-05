/
Unilever to buy back up to €3bn-worth of shares

The consumer goods giant has announced its first buyback programme since 2018
May 5, 2021
  • The share buybacks will start this month and be completed in one or more tranches by the end of the year.
  • The news comes as Unilever’s underlying sales rose by 6 per cent in the first quarter, beating analysts’ expectations.

Following “a good start to the year”, Unilever (ULVR) has announced plans to repurchase up to €3bn (£2.6bn)-worth of shares in 2021. The consumer goods giant will start buying back shares this month, and will complete the programme in one or more tranches by the end of the year.

