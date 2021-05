Copper and iron ore have broken through $10,000/t and $200/t, respectively

New copper supply needed for energy transition

Chinese demand for copper and iron has pushed them to record or near-record highs this week. The steel ingredient crossed $200 (£144) a tonne (t), while copper is now safely over the $10,000/t mark.

This has sent miners like Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP) close to their own record prices, while copper producer Antofagasta (ANTO) is trading at a record of 1,895p.