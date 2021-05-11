Glencore breaks new ground on pay

For a company that has helped create climate change through being the world’s largest thermal coal exporter, there’s some justice in appointing Glencore’s former head of coal as its next chief executive. The group has promised to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, and to achieve that, Gary Nagle will have to spin off coal or manage it down, and also rationalise the group’s sprawling assets.

That would shift the group’s focus to producing copper, cobalt and zinc. Meanwhile, he has to get up to speed on Glencore’s trading arm, where he has little experience, and address regulators’ probes into allegations concerning corruption and money laundering in Nigeria, Venezuela and the DRC. Not an easy job, then. What should he be paid? Ivan Glasenberg, who’d lined up Nagle to succeed him as chief executive, received a flat $1.5m a year and waived all performance-related pay because he owns 9 per cent of the company. When there’s no precedent like this, the normal approach for deciding pay levels involves pay triangulation – a compromise between:

· expectation – what does the person expect to get paid?