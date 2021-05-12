The Trader: Stocks steady after tech hit, UK economy resilient, US inflation in focus

Tech stocks have steadied somewhat and shares in Europe are a tad higher this morning, but global stock markets remain in defensive mode. The Dow Jones fell more than 1.3 per cent and the S&P 500 was almost 0.9 per cent lower on the day, even as the Nasdaq composite closed well off the lows to end the day flat. NDX was marginally weaker with the 50-day SMA holding as resistance around 13,375, but the index recovered from the low of 13,094 to finish at 13,351. Apple, Alphabet, Tesla and Microsoft all dipped, weighing on the broader market, but the likes of Exxon, Home Depot and JPMorgan also dragged the broader market down in a day characterised by broad-based selling. European markets were steeply lower on Tuesday, having taken the cue from Monday’s drubbing on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 ended the session –2.5 per cent and under 6,950.

Stocks are steadier this morning, with the FTSE nudging 0.7 per cent higher in early trade to 7,000 and the Dax up 0.3 per cent, but investors will be fearful that yesterday’s volatile session is a taste of things to come. For example, the Vix futures term structure is in a fairly steep contango through to October, suggesting investors are concerned about markets going off the boil over the coming months following the strong run-up through the first 4 months of the year. US futures indicate a lower open later.

In early trade today, the FTSE 100 led gains in Europe with miners up on rising prices in China, whilst Diageo rallied as it said profit growth would by 14 per cent this year and restarted a £4.5bn share buyback programme. The FTSE 250 rose 0.4 per cent in early trade as figures showed the UK economy grew by 2.1 per cent in March, meaning it contracted by just 1.5 per cent in the first quarter. The UK economy is far more resilient to lockdowns than at the start of the pandemic, but hopefully this flexibility will not be tested again. Undoubtedly the true hit to the economy won’t be known until government interventions and the furlough scheme end.