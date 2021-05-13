/
Countryside Properties ramps up partnerships investment

The housebuilder has largely completed the legal separation of the housebuilding division but no final decision has been made on its future
May 13, 2021
  • Dividend deferred until housebuilding separation and capital allocation policy finalised 
  • Pandemic-related costs and partnerships investment weighs on returns

Like peers, Countryside Properties (CSP) has been lifted by a booming housing market, but the private sales market is not where the housebuilder is pinning hopes for future returns. The partnerships division, which management hopes will generate 84 per cent of completions by 2023, was hindered by pandemic-related costs and delays to starting on-site during the first half. That dragged the adjusted margin down from 10.6 per cent to 8.7 per cent. 

