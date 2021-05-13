Treatt – still flavour of the month

One question preoccupying investors – at least this one – is which lockdown trends will hold fast once something approaching normality returns? Well, we can say with certainty that home working will continue to play a more prominent role in the economy even when the all-clear is sounded.

Less certain is the extent to which the tide of online retail will recede once the high street is back up and running. And I’ve yet to be convinced about the long-term expansion of virtual consultations and diagnosis in the healthcare space, although the figures would suggest that my scepticism may not be warranted. Analysis from McKinsey shows that by the end of the initial surge of Covid-19 cases, 46 per cent of US consumers had accessed telehealth services, against 11 per cent during the same period in 2019.

In truth, many of the perceived changes to our everyday routines were already in evidence in varying degrees long before the pandemic. The direction of travel was clear across a range of segments in the economy, although Covid-19 has accelerated existing trends in consumer and business preferences.