Aviva property fund to shut as liquidity woes bite

Liquidity issues become apparent once more as Aviva Investors announces plans to shut its open-ended property fund

Announcement follows a delay to the regulator's decision on whether to introduce withdrawal notice periods on such funds

Aviva Investors has decided to close its £367m open-ended property fund, warning it has become “increasingly challenging” to generate positive returns while also managing the inherent liquidity issues of the structure.

Aviva Investors UK Property (GB00BYYYZ110) was among several open-ended vehicles to suspend trading in March 2020 amid the initial uncertainty of the pandemic. While many of the other open-ended property funds have now resumed trading, Aviva Investors said that a strategic review into its offering, among other factors, had suggested it would struggle to thrive in future. The fund and its feeder vehicles will remain suspended until closure on 19 July.