The Trader: FTSE higher as Europe enjoys holiday

Modest gains in London

Cineworld reports strong resumption of trading in the UK

Bitcoin remains under the cosh

UK stocks moved tentatively higher in early on Monday but contained by the recent peaks as global investors continue to search for meaningful direction as they pick over signs of inflation and assess likely central bank reaction. The FTSE 100 moved 0.3 per cent higher and trades comfortably above 7,000, whilst European bourses are mainly shut for the Pentecost/Whit Monday holiday. Iron ore prices plunged as China steps up efforts to control ‘excessive speculation’, whilst oil trades at a 5-day high with WTI (Jul) above $64.50, testing the 200-hour moving average. US futures trade higher after a mixed finish to a choppy week on Wall Street.

As such it’s a quiet day on the calendar, with market attention on US inflation numbers due later in the week. Friday’s core PCE index is the one to watch, but ahead of this today we have two Fed speakers (Brainard and Bostic) on the tape, while the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey is due to testify in front of MPs.