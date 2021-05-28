3 things we learned about Apple in the Epic trial

App store margins are high - but we're not sure how high

The iPhone is safer than the Mac

Google pays Apple billions for search engine privileges

When Fortnite developer Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple (US: AAPL) last year, it did so with all the chutzpah of a young tech company carving out its own fortunes in the digital world. But going up against a titan like Apple is no mean feat, with its seemingly endless capital (nearly $70bn in cash and marketable securities) and legal firepower. But as the trial concluded this week, it looks like Epic has a shot at winning its case.

This could spell trouble for Apple shareholders - a concern we flagged when we suggested investors sell their shares last year. But one positive has surfaced from the trial: detail about how the iPhone maker operates.