Government signals no plans for major taxes changes

The government has responded to the Treasury Committee’s ‘Tax After Coronavirus’ report, which was published in March, with a clear indication that it doesn’t plan to make further significant tax changes, in this parliamentary term at least.

The Treasury Committee had encouraged the government to urgently reform pension tax relief, which is viewed as generous particularly to high earners. However, the government responded by reiterating that a consultation in 2015 indicated no clear consensus for reform.

While the government announced in the March budget a freezing of the lifetime allowance at £1,073,100 until April 2026, Jesse Norman, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, responded to the Treasury committee saying “while all tax reliefs are kept under review, more radical changes to pensions tax relief would require careful consideration.”