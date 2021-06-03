/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Nuclear's new deal

Is nuclear power necessary for a net zero future?
Nuclear's new deal
June 3, 2021
By Nilushi Karunaratne and Alex Hamer

The race to net zero is typically framed as a shift away from fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, towards renewables such as wind and solar. The role of nuclear power in the clean energy transition is often overlooked, despite it being the second-largest source of low-carbon electricity in the world behind hydropower.

Nuclear power is undoubtedly a divisive topic, not least because of its association with disasters such as Chernobyl and Fukushima. Sasja Beslik, head of sustainable finance development at J. Safra Sarasin, likens the atomic energy source to a Rorschach test. “You see what you want to see – a rosy nuclear future or an old-world dinosaur in a slow-death spiral,” he says.

 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data