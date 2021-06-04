/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Pennon opens the taps with £1.5bn special dividend

The water company has finally unveiled plans for the Viridor sale proceeds
Pennon opens the taps with £1.5bn special dividend
June 4, 2021
  • Pennon has purchased Bristol Water Group for £425m, announced a £1.5bn special dividend and £400m of share buybacks
  • As with peers Severn Trent and United Utilities, the dividend has been increased despite pressure from Covid-19 and lower allowed returns

Investors had been patiently waiting to see what Pennon (PNN) would do with the £3.7bn of cash proceeds from the sale of its waste management business Viridor. The water utility has now announced the acquisition of Bristol Water Group for £425m, a £1.5bn special dividend and a £400m share buyback programme.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data