Pennon opens the taps with £1.5bn special dividend

Pennon has purchased Bristol Water Group for £425m, announced a £1.5bn special dividend and £400m of share buybacks

As with peers Severn Trent and United Utilities, the dividend has been increased despite pressure from Covid-19 and lower allowed returns

Investors had been patiently waiting to see what Pennon (PNN) would do with the £3.7bn of cash proceeds from the sale of its waste management business Viridor. The water utility has now announced the acquisition of Bristol Water Group for £425m, a £1.5bn special dividend and a £400m share buyback programme.