Sirius unveils double-digit return as asset values climb

Funds from operations rise by 9 per cent

Enquiries are 18 per cent ahead of the prior year

Sirius Real Estate (SRE) is firmly in the canon of pandemic-proof stocks, but there is substance as well as sentiment behind the last year’s share price gains. Higher occupancy and a 3.5 per cent underlying growth in rent per square foot drove funds from operations - REITs' preferred measure of cash flow generation - up 9 per cent to €60.9m (£52.4m), taking the German industrial landlord closer towards a medium-term target of €100m.