Borrowing reached £24.3bn in May

UK public sector net borrowing reached an estimated £24.3bn last month, the second-highest May borrowing since monthly records began nearly three decades ago. However, this figure marked a £19.4bn improvement on the same period in 2020, when the world was in the early grip of the Covid-19 pandemic and government support costs were ballooning.