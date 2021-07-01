Contradictory US rate risks

There are contradictory risks in rising US interests rates – that they are part of an inflationary upturn, or a threat to economic growth.

Investors can protect themselves from these twin risks with a balanced portfolio, including lots of cash.

Markets are getting ready for rises in US interest rates, which poses the questions: what’s the problem, and what can investors do about it?

At its recent meeting the Fed signalled that it now expects to raise the fed funds rate by half a percentage point by the end of 2023, and that the rate should be around 2.5 per cent in the long run. 2023 seems a long way off, but bond yields depend upon the expected path of short-term rates, so even quite distant rate rises should move yields today – and of course the rises could be less distant if inflation proves a bigger threat than the Fed currently believes.