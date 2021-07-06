/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Active numbers up for Ocado - but for how long?

Positive signs in the six months to May, but it is too early to say whether consumer changes during lockdown have become hard-wired
Active numbers up for Ocado - but for how long?
July 6, 2021
  • Steep rise in active customer numbers
  • New Smart Platform agreement in Spain

Ocado’s (OCDO) website highlights “a permanent redrawing of the grocery industry landscape” as one of the principal factors underpinning its investment case. Group chief executive, Tim Steiner, reiterated the point within the online grocer’s latest half-year figures, stating that “the landscape for grocery worldwide has changed, for good”. Do the figures back up the claim, or does it amount to little more than confirmation bias?

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data