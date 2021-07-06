Active numbers up for Ocado - but for how long?

Steep rise in active customer numbers

New Smart Platform agreement in Spain

Ocado’s (OCDO) website highlights “a permanent redrawing of the grocery industry landscape” as one of the principal factors underpinning its investment case. Group chief executive, Tim Steiner, reiterated the point within the online grocer’s latest half-year figures, stating that “the landscape for grocery worldwide has changed, for good”. Do the figures back up the claim, or does it amount to little more than confirmation bias?