Too early to pass judgement on Redde Northgate merger

Operating profit increases by 46.8 per cent to £109.8m.

2030 ban on sale of internal combustion engines creates uncertainty on value of vehicles

The shifting landscape of Covid-19 and the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) has made it difficult to pass judgement on the Redde Northgate (REDD) merger. Its results today were promising with the FY2022 merger savings targets of £15m achieved 10 months ahead of schedule. This reflects well on the management team that had to oversee this programme, despite the pandemic forcing many of the employees out of the office.

These savings helped the group increase underlying operating profit by 46.8 per cent to £109.8m. This contributed to a free cash flow increase from £10.1m to £97.8m, part of which was used to lower its net debt by 14.6 per cent. It should be noted this extra free cash was helped by the reduction in net capex from £225.2m to £143.1m. Numis expects capex to return to its pre-pandemic level next year but sees the company’s ability to de-gear in a downturn as a positive.