How the Chinese tech crackdown could hurt EM investors

Chinese regulators are introducing tougher controls on native technology companies

This could spell trouble for an industry that features prominently in most emerging market funds

Behind the great firewall of China, there is a technology sector that rivals even Silicon Valley in both size and innovation. Blossoming after years of funding from the Communist Party of China (CCP), tech giants such as Baidu (US:BIDU), Alibaba (US:BABA), and Tencent (HK:800) (together known as the ‘BAT’ group) have produced astronomical returns since listing in both the US and Hong Kong.

“We think of China as a very top-down-driven state-controlled sort of capitalism. What it actually did with its burgeoning tech sector was to free it from a lot of the regulatory constraints and a lot of the oversights that the average Chinese business would be under,” says Duncan McCann, senior researcher at the New Economics Foundation. “That strategy has been hugely successful. China has been one of the few geographies to build up a national digital infrastructure that can really rival Silicon Valley service for service.”