Strong oil price provides revenue boost

Refinancing cost $60m but pushes bond maturity out to 2026

IC TIP: Sell at 53p

Oil companies have had a very strong first half of 2021, thanks to surging demand and continued restraint from the Opec-plus cartel on supply. But the question is whether prices hitting $70 (£50.5) a barrel (bbl) will be enough to rescue balance sheets after a rough 2020.