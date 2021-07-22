Ben & Jerry's – not the flavour of the month in Israel

“He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone”. Good advice; but it clearly doesn’t apply to the corporate sphere. I can’t remember the point at which the suitably woolly stakeholder principle gave way to environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates, but we even seem to have moved on a notch from there. No reasonable person would take issue with many of the aims behind said mandates, but I don’t think that they would feel altogether comfortable with corporations which feel justified in taking on the role of our moral arbiters.

It has emerged that Ben & Jerry's, the ice cream manufacturer owned by Unilever (ULVR), has decided that it will stop selling ice cream in Jewish settlements in the disputed Palestinian territories, a move which has sparked outrage at the highest levels of government in Israel. Over half-a-million Jewish settlers now reside in areas of the West Bank and East Jerusalem annexed by Israel following the ‘Six-Day War’ in 1967.

Now you can argue – as many have – till you’re blue in the face over the legality of Israel’s actions in the disputed territories, but if I were a shareholder in Unilever I would be more concerned over management’s fiduciary responsibility to me, and whether it is supporting contentious trade boycotts at my expense.