High-beta Hammerson still on a tightrope

Landlord rules out further rent waivers

Just 62 per cent of 2021 rents have been collected

On Monday – christened ‘Freedom Day’ in the tabloid press – equity markets showed little sign of celebration. Growing concern at rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant around the world sent equity investors heading for the exits everywhere.

In the UK, the FTSE All-Share index dropped 2.3 per cent, with retail and leisure stocks particularly hard hit. Faring even worse was the shopping centre landlord Hammerson (HMSO), which fell 5 per cent as shareholders weighed the likelihood of declining shopper footfall and another period of protracted misery among the group’s retail tenants.