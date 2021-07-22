Shares I love: Hilton Food

Hilton Foods has has built up a strong reputation for food safety, quality and service

The company is able to maintain its competitive advantage and pursue new growth opportunities

Its dividend has grown at an average annual rate of 11 per cent since its initial public offering in 2007



David Smith, manager of Henderson High Income Trust (HHI), explains why he invests in Hilton Food (HFG).

“Hilton Food processes, packs and distributes protein products to international food retailers. While this may not sound like the most exciting business, its straightforward and attractive business model has enabled it to deliver superior returns and excellent growth. Since its establishment in 1994 as a provider of red meat packaging to Tesco (TSCO) from its Huntingdon facility, the company has expanded to 18 sites in 16 different countries, partnering with large scale retailers to provide food services across an expanding product range including meat, fish, plant-based proteins and pre-prepared meals.