Capco looks to recovery as property value falls

Enquiries have picked up, as has transactional activity

Difficult to gauge how far the easing of restrictions will translate into a sustained improvement in footfall

IC TIP: Sell

“The worst of the pandemic may be behind us” according to management at Capital & Counties (CAPC) as the West End landlord pointed to a greater number of enquiries and stronger deal-making activity. Twenty-nine new leases and renewals were agreed during the six months ending 30 June, equivalent to £6m contracted income, with another £3.1m under offer.