/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Capco looks to recovery as property value falls

The FTSE 250 West End landlord has reintroduced its dividend pay out
Capco looks to recovery as property value falls
July 27, 2021

 

  • Enquiries have picked up, as has transactional activity
  • Difficult to gauge how far the easing of restrictions will translate into a sustained improvement in footfall
IC TIP: Sell

“The worst of the pandemic may be behind us” according to management at Capital & Counties (CAPC) as the West End landlord pointed to a greater number of enquiries and stronger deal-making activity. Twenty-nine new leases and renewals were agreed during the six months ending 30 June, equivalent to £6m contracted income, with another £3.1m under offer.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data