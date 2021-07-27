Robert Walters and the dizzying impact of wage inflation

This year wages have been growing at their fastest clip in decades. UK payroll numbers have hit their highest level since the start of the pandemic and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a three-year high in June.

A buoyant jobs market, specialist staff shortages and growing inflationary pressure from rising wages threatens corporate net earnings – and, by extension, absolute and real distribution rates. It used to be held that a brief inflationary interlude was deemed favourable for the stock market, whereas prolonged inflationary pressure would invariably destroy value. If we have learnt anything since central banks initiated the ‘greatest monetary experiment in history’, it is that the safe, old assumptions don’t always apply.