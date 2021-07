Premium brands show their worth

The US market in recovery mode

There is a debate amongst retail analysts as to whether brand cache means as much as it used to. It has been triggered by the rise of generic or ‘own brand’ grocery lines, but if you were to review Diageo’s (DGE) full-year figures it’s plain that iconic brands like Johnny Walker, Gordon's and Guinness have as much pull as ever. Premium and high-end brands contributed to nearly half of Diageo’s net sales growth in fiscal 2021.