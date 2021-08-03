/
Coats ups dividend, flagging ‘positive momentum’

The FTSE 250 company’s organic sales are up one per cent against 2019
August 3, 2021
  • Net debt expanded but the group lent weight to its confident tone via a 0.61¢ dividend declaration
  • Inflationary pressures have led to price increases in the US

Industrial threads manufacturer Coats (COA) had already revealed in mid-July that performance this year would be moderately ahead of prior expectations. But that didn’t stop the shares from edging up 3 per cent as the FTSE 250 company published its results for the six months ending 30 June, citing “continued positive momentum” in spite of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in some of its key markets.

