Coats ups dividend, flagging ‘positive momentum’

Net debt expanded but the group lent weight to its confident tone via a 0.61¢ dividend declaration

Inflationary pressures have led to price increases in the US

Industrial threads manufacturer Coats (COA) had already revealed in mid-July that performance this year would be moderately ahead of prior expectations. But that didn’t stop the shares from edging up 3 per cent as the FTSE 250 company published its results for the six months ending 30 June, citing “continued positive momentum” in spite of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in some of its key markets.