Greggs investing in delivery capabilities

Underlying pre-tax profit swung to £55.5m, from a loss of 64.5m in HY 2020.

The baker expects to have 100 more shops by the end of 2021.

The beloved baker Greggs (GRG) hasn’t lost many of its loyal customers during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Its sales in Q2 2021 were up compared to the same period in 2019 and it appears that many of its visitors are making up for lost time with sales per customer increasing. Sensibly, the company isn’t assuming that office levels will return to 2019 levels anytime soon and is focusing its investment on car-accessible locations and online deliveries.