Morgan Sindall looks to affordable housing to maintain momentum

Average daily net cash for H1 up to £294m from £146m last year.

Operating margins across all divisions of the business have improved.

The first half story of Morgan Sindall (MGN) is similar to that of many of the other construction and housebuilding companies. The surge in demand for housing in the past year has boosted profits and so far has outweighed the increased cost of raw materials, meaning that margins are also up. It now hopes investment in the Partnership Housing and Urban Regeneration portions of the business will maintain this momentum .