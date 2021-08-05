Impax, renewables, subsidies and inflation

Regardless of what you might hear from lobby groups, the widespread adoption of green technologies requires significant subsidy, be that direct or indirect.

In its latest half-year release, Impax Environmental Markets (IEM) set out some of the upcoming support measures from the European Union and the Biden White House. It seems that €500bn (£426bn) of the €1.8tn spending package agreed in Brussels last month has been earmarked for climate action.

But even that level of subsidy pales when set against the Biden administration’s upcoming splurge, assuming it gains assent in Congress. Impax notes that the latest $1.2tn infrastructure bill contains sizeable allocations for public transportation and strengthening the power grid, presumably along sustainable lines. What follows could cheer climate campaigners and depress monetarists in equal measure: a proposed $6tn bill where action on climate change will be a core focus.