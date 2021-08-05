/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Serco profit boosted by Test & Trace contracts

Almost a fifth of its revenue came from Covid related contracts but the company is confident it can maintain momentum after the pandemic is over.
Serco profit boosted by Test & Trace contracts
August 5, 2021
  • Efficient billing meant free cash flow was up 61 per cent to £130m
  • Manageable debt gives it headroom for future acquisitions

The outsourcer Serco (SRP) has posted a jump in profits off the back of its Covid Test & Trace contract. Covid-19 related contracts made up 17 per cent of its revenues and contributed to a 31 per cent increase in reported operating profit. The company expects revenues to be lower in the second half of the year, as the Covid effect dissipates, but believes the good will it has built up will stand it in good stead.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data