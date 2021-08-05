Serco profit boosted by Test & Trace contracts

Efficient billing meant free cash flow was up 61 per cent to £130m

Manageable debt gives it headroom for future acquisitions

The outsourcer Serco (SRP) has posted a jump in profits off the back of its Covid Test & Trace contract. Covid-19 related contracts made up 17 per cent of its revenues and contributed to a 31 per cent increase in reported operating profit. The company expects revenues to be lower in the second half of the year, as the Covid effect dissipates, but believes the good will it has built up will stand it in good stead.