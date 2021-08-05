Strong structural growth via a principled approach

ASI UK Ethical Equity surveys its investors each year to see what their ethical concerns are

It avoids investing in areas such as fossil fuels, animal testing, weaponry, pornography and gambling

It seeks companies with good records in areas such as human rights, environmental safeguards and combating corruption

When you invest in funds, you accept that you are handing your money over to someone else to decide how to invest it. But ASI UK Ethical Equity's (GB00B6Y80X40) investors get a chance to say how they want their money to be deployed – at least from an ethical perspective - in the fund’s annual investor survey. And if enough investors continue to express concern on an area it may be taken into consideration.

“We don't ever move on one year's piece of data,” says Lesley Duncan, co-manager of ASI UK Ethical Equity. “Ethical issues can influence and be in fashion at any one point in time, so we look for a trend. If we see something emerging and think it's really relevant we will continue to test that piece of information. Normally, if we see a trend evolving over a two to three year period that is when we make a change to the policy.”