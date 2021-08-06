Savills rides the UK residential surge

Performance ahead of expectations for the full-year

Relative scarcity of international buyers in London

Interim figures from Savills (SVS) elicited a positive market reaction, with the shares up 7.8 per cent on results day. Year-on-year comparisons aren’t as instructive as usual due to weak comparators in H1 2020. But the high-end estate agency did highlight “the abnormally high level of post lockdown activity which commenced in H2 2020”. That has fed through to heightened transaction volumes, with Savills reporting gains of 131 per cent in London and 204 per cent in regional markets.