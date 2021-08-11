Prudential's new business profit up by a quarter

Jackson write-down impacts net earnings

$2.5-$3.0bn equity raise still in prospect

There was a marked contrast in outcomes for Prudential (PRU) at the half-year mark once the negative impact of its discontinued operations in the US are factored into the equation. The group was forced to book a multi-billion-dollar write-down in the value of its US life insurance business, Jackson, ahead of its planned demerger next month. The result was that a reported pre-tax profit of $1.5bn (£1.08bn) transformed to a net loss of $4.64bn.