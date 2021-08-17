The Trader: European indices slip after weak Asian handover, Wall St hits new high

New records on Wall Street overnight have little impact in London

Worries that growth has peaked already weighing

And inflation concerns won't go away

Stocks are down in early trade on Tuesday after European markets finished lower yesterday, with the FTSE 100 leading the decliners with a fall of almost 1 per cent to around 7,150. The DAX finished off 0.5 per cent at a whisker below 15,900. They were off around 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively this morning before paring losses. Concerns that growth has peaked is worrying investors – today's BofA European Fund Manager Survey showed just 44 per cent think the European economy will further improve over the next 12 months – the lowest since last June and well down on the 80 per cent last month. Rising Covid concerns and inflation worries are the main culprits. Nevertheless, FMs are still bullish on European stocks and think there is still room for the inflation trade to run. It’s mirrored in the Global FMS which shows global growth expectations cut to net 27 per cent, the lowest since April 2020 and profit expectations are the weakest since last summer. After peaking at 62 per cent in April, global equity allocation has slipped to 54 per cent though there is ‘no appetite to rotate into bonds’.

US stock markets managed to shed any negativity around cyclicals with mega cap tech doing the heavy lifting to take the S&P 500 to a new record, rising 0.3 per cent on the day. The Dow Jones erased an early decline of more than 200pts to finish up by more than 100 for the session. Futures are however pointing to a weaker open after a weak session in Asia, as further tightening of China’s competition rules left tech shares in the doldrums. The Hang Seng declined 1.8 per cent, whilst shares on the mainland dropped around 2 per cent.