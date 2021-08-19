Acorn Income and the investment trust change dilemma

Let’s hope shareholders in the Acorn Income Fund (AIF) investment trust are a patient lot, given the events of recent weeks and months. Having previously set out proposals to appoint a new investment manager with a fresh mandate, its board has now said that an “alternative proposal” may be more suitable. It seems that they have gone back to the drawing board.

This is inevitably frustrating for some investors, as well as the BMO Global Asset Management team that was due to take over. But what has happened tells us a few things about the nature of change in the investment trust space.

Firstly, change can be hard to get through given the need to secure shareholder approval. On announcing its U-turn on 12 August, Acorn Income board’s wording looks fairly telling: it refers to “careful consideration of shareholder feedback” in justifying a change of tack. It seems like some big shareholders were not on board, forcing a retreat.