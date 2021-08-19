/
Helios Towers still waiting to turn acquisitions into profit

It is ahead of schedule on its acquisition strategy but has a lot of debt it will need to pay off eventually
August 19, 2021
  • The number of sites jumped on the back of another acquisition
  • Net debt was up to $786m, up by a fifth on HY 2020 

Helios Towers’ (HTWS) strategy is straightforward enough: the widespread purchase of telecommunications towers in Africa and the Middle East in a bid to tap into the growing demand for mobile phone coverage in these developing markets. Forecasts of massive growth in smartphone and mobile internet users in the region justify the plan, particularly given limited access to conventional banking services in many locales. However, it is currently coming at a hefty cost, with debt piling up in order to complete the necessary acquisitions.

