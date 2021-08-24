Berlin vote raises stakes for Europe’s corporate landlords

On 26 September, the eyes of investors in Europe’s growing residential property market will turn to Berlin, and a contentious bill that seeks to radically change the calculus of real estate ownership

The so-called ‘Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co’ referendum, which is supported by several housing groups, trade unions and the Left and Green political parties, asks Berlin citizens to decide on a proposal to forcibly purchase 240,000 properties owned by the city’s largest landlords.

As the largest landlord in the German capital with more than 150,000 homes, Deutsche Wohnen (Ger:DWNI) is the most visible target of the bill. The €19bn (£16.3bn) member of the DAX 30 Index has also been a hugely successful investment. Over the past decade, its shares have posted an average total return of 21 per cent a year, compared to 11 per cent for its benchmark.