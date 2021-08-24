/
PureTech's strong pipeline is undervalued

Its cash and investment holdings have a combined value equal to around 80 per cent of its market value.
August 24, 2021
  • It has enough cash to fund itself until Q1 2025
  • Phase two results for the LYT-100 drug to be released at the end of 20212022

PureTech Health (PRTC) swung back to a loss in the first half of the year due to a decrease in investment gains in its Founded Entities businesses. This isn’t really an issue though. The group pumped more cash into R&D through the period, and fair value charges tend to wax and wane, hence the reported operating loss. The success of the company depends on its ability to fund the significant pipeline of drugs will be in the future, to say nothing of their efficacy.

