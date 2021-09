Total adjusted Ebitda up 39 per cent to $97.4m

US only grew revenue by 7 per cent

Betting company 888 Holdings (888) benefited from lockdown boredom. With nothing else to do for most of the of the year, people used their phones to bet on sports and play casino games. However, the easing of lockdowns will make it difficult to maintain the past year’s momentum, while the spectre of tightening UK gambling regulation looms.