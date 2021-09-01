/
Johnson Services gradually returning to normal

Its hospitality business was back to 80 per cent of normal trading in August but wage inflation is a concern.
September 1, 2021
  • Ebitda margin down 470 basis points to 17 per cent
  • Waiting for normal trading conditions before resumption of the dividend

Johnson Service Group (JSG), the textile rental business, is creeping back to normality after Covid-19 decimated hospitality sector demand. The hotel, restaurant and catering portion of the business was badly hit, with volumes at 11 per cent of normal levels in Q1, however, it was back to 80 per cent in August. Management doesn’t expect it to return to full capacity until next year.

