/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Unanswered questions for Barratt

The tail end of the stamp duty holiday and a rise in post-lockdown completions proves to be a fillip for the property group but the market reception was muted
Unanswered questions for Barratt
September 1, 2021
  • Barratt benefits from post-lockdown boom
  • Cladding exposure leaves unanswered questions
IC TIP: Hold at 726p

It was hard to find much to fault with Barratt Developments' (BDEV) results as the housebuilder reaped the combined benefited from the tail end of the stamp duty holiday, better completion rates and a basic recovery in its margins. However, the market took the fall in private reservations of 12 per cent, a key lead indicator for future business, as a sign that next year might prove to be less memorable.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data