Unanswered questions for Barratt

Barratt benefits from post-lockdown boom

Cladding exposure leaves unanswered questions

IC TIP: Hold at 726p

It was hard to find much to fault with Barratt Developments' (BDEV) results as the housebuilder reaped the combined benefited from the tail end of the stamp duty holiday, better completion rates and a basic recovery in its margins. However, the market took the fall in private reservations of 12 per cent, a key lead indicator for future business, as a sign that next year might prove to be less memorable.