funds & inv trusts

Shares I love: Soulbrain

Soulbrain is a key supplier of essential materials to the Korean technology industry
September 2, 2021
  • Soulbrain has become a key supplier of essential materials to the Korean technology industry
  • The company provides exposure to structural trends in global innovation

Chetan Sehgal, lead manager of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEM), explains why he invests in Korean chemicals company Soulbrain (KOR: 036830).

“Soulbrain is illustrative of the improving breadth of opportunity and quality of companies in emerging markets. Although classified as an old economy chemicals company, Soulbrain has evolved to become a key supplier of essential materials to the Korean technology industry and now has a significant position in the electronic supply chain.

