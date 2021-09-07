Luceco hoping to mitigate supply issues through higher pricing

Shipping costs from China have increased five-fold

Still managed to improve its operating margin by 530 basis points

Luceco (LUCE) makes half its money from wiring accessories and the other half from a combination of LED lighting and portable power products. Demand for its products is growing, largely driven in the last year by discretionary spending in the residential market. The issue for the company is that it ships most of its products from China and it is obliged to purchase copper for its electrical activities, and both activities that have become a lot more expensive during the pandemic.